Sweden won’t reopen an investigation into 1994 Baltic Sea ferry disaster

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish authorities say they will not reopen an investigation into a 1994 ferry sinking in the Baltic Sea that killed 852 people in one of Europe’s deadliest peacetime sea disasters. A TV documentary aired in 2020 showed a hole in the hull of the wreckage of the M/S Estonia, leading to calls for a new investigation. Swedish prosecutor Karolina Wieslander said Thursday there is nothing to indicate a collision or an explosion sank the ferry. She said that most recent investigations by Estonian authorities with the assistance of Finland and Sweden did not mean that “anything else has come to light that gives reason to assume that a crime has been committed.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.