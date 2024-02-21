Alabama lawmakers would define man and woman based on sperm and ova
By KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are advancing legislation that would define who is considered female and male under state law. A Senate committee approved definitions based on reproductive systems on Tuesday, and a House committee planned to take up similar legislation Wednesday. Supporters say it gives necessary guidance to the courts in interpreting existing laws. Opponents say it would further erode the rights of transgender people in Alabama. The bills are being debated amid a wave of legislation in Republican states that seek to restrict which bathrooms and school sports teams that transgender people can access or prohibit gender-affirming medical care.