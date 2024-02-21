Georgia drivers could refuse to sign traffic tickets and not be arrested under bill

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are seeking to change state law to say that officers don’t have to arrest people who refuse to sign traffic tickets. The change comes after a church deacon died in August after initially refusing to sign a citation and struggling with an Atlanta police officer. The state House voted 156-10 on Wednesday to pass the bill, which removes the requirement for a driver to sign a citation, allowing an officer to instead write that someone refused to sign and then give the driver the ticket. The measure moves to the Senate for more debate. Democratic state Rep. Yasmin Neal says removing the requirement to sign would reduce conflict that leads to risks for officers and drivers.

