In wake of mass shooting, here is how Maine’s governor wants to tackle gun control and mental health
By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor has rolled out legislation she says will prevent dangerous people from possessing weapons and strengthen mental health services to help prevent future tragedies like the Lewiston mass shooting that shook the state. Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, called for changes in January in a speech that came three months after an Army reservist killed 18 people in the worst mass shooting in the history of the state. The reservist had a history of mental illness and erratic behavior before the shootings.