Jason Reitman and Hollywood’s most prominent directors buy beloved Village Theater in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some of Hollywood’s most prominent filmmakers have purchased a 93-year-old iconic theater known as a cultural landmark for moviegoers in Los Angeles. Jason Reitman, along with more than 30 directors including Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan and Bradley Cooper, acquired Westwood’s Village Theater, the group announced Wednesday. The coalition wants to preserve the theater, which has become a mainstay for movie premieres since opening in 1931. Reitman says he felt compelled to pull together other filmmakers after the theater went up for sale last year. The Village Theater is known for its 170-foot white Spanish tower and a large auditorium that can seat 1,300.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.