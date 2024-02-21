Jury opens deliberations in trial of New Hampshire man accused of killing daughter, 5

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury has begun deliberations in the case of a New Hampshire man charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 5-year-old daughter. Adam Montgomery said last year that he loves Harmony Montgomery unconditionally and did not cause her death. His attorneys acknowledged his guilt on two lesser charges. Investigators believe Harmony was killed in December 2019, though she wasn’t reported missing for almost two years and her body was never found. Adam’s estranged wife testified that the body was hidden in the trunk of a car, a cooler, a ceiling vent, and a workplace freezer before Adam disposed of it. The jury deliberated for about two hours Wednesday before recessing for the day.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.