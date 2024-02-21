Rapper Kodak Black freed from jail after drug possession charge was dismissed

MIAMI (AP) — South Florida rapper Kodak Black has been freed from jail after a federal judge sentenced him to time served for a probation violation, though a drug trafficking case from 2022 remains ongoing. The Miami federal judge handed down the sentence Wednesday, nearly two weeks after a drug possession charge was dismissed in neighboring Broward County. A Broward County judge ruled earlier this month that prosecutors could not refute that the rapper had an oxycodone prescription filled by a pharmacy. Plantation police say they arrested the rapper in December after finding him asleep at the wheel with white powder around his mouth. A lab test later revealed it was oxycodone.

