4 students have been injured in a stabbing at a school in Germany. A suspect was arrested

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say four students have been wounded in stabbing at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal. A suspect, believed to be a student himself, has been arrested. The incident took place Thursday morning at the Wilhelm Dörpfeld high school in the city of some 350,000 people near Duesseldorf and Cologne. Police said four students were wounded, as was the suspect. The top regional security official said the attack was apparently carried out with a knife by a 17-year-old student. He said that at least two of the victims were seriously injured, as was the suspected assailant. There was no word on a possible motive.

