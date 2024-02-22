Alaska man found guilty of first-degree murder in violent killing captured on stolen memory card

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man who recorded the violent death of an Alaska Native woman on his cellphone was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in her death and that of another Alaska Native woman. Brian Steven Smith was arrested after a woman stole his cellphone from his truck and discovered the gruesome 2019 footage. The woman is a sex worker who became a key witness during the Anchorage trial. Prosecutors say she copied the footage to a memory card and turned it over to police. Smith later confessed to killing another Alaska Native woman whose body had been misidentified.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.