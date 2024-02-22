Former Haitian police chief accused in 2021 presidential slaying resigns as OAS representative

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The former chief of Haiti’s National Police who was recently accused in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has announced he is resigning as permanent representative of Haiti to the Organization of American States. Léon Charles’ announcement on X, formerly Twitter, comes just days after a final report from a judge investigating the July 2021 killing detailed the charges against dozens of suspects including Charles. He is accused of murder, attempted murder, possession and illegal carrying of weapons, conspiracy against the internal security of the state and criminal association. Charles wrote on X Thursday that he was implicated “in an absolutely unjust and slanderous manner.”

