Pakistan blocks X for the sixth day as activists criticize the social media platform’s shutdown
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s media regulators have blocked the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, with users across the country enduring the sixth day of sweeping disruptions, partial and complete shutdowns. There was no comment on the outage by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Thursday and government officials have not responded to repeated queries from The Associated Press for comment. Human rights activists have demanded a full restoration of internet services and access to social media platforms. Washington has also urged Pakistan to lift restrictions on X. The outage was first observed over the weekend when the political party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced protests against what it says were rigged Feb. 8 parliamentary elections.