Alabama Senate OKs bill targeting college diversity efforts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation aimed at prohibiting universities, schools and public entities from maintaining diversity and inclusion offices or funding initiatives that teach what Republicans labeled as “divisive concepts.” The multi-pronged proposal is one of dozens of bills introduced by Republican lawmakers across the country that would restrict initiatives on diversity, equity and inclusion, also known as DEI. Alabama state senators approved the bill Thursday on a 26-7 vote that broke down along party lines. The approval came after six hours of debate. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

