Man charged with killing Indianapolis police officer found guilty but mentally ill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with killing an Indianapolis police officer has been found guilty but mentally ill. A jury convicted 31-year-old Elliahs Dorsey on Friday of killing Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath in 2020 while she responded to a domestic violence call. The jury deliberated for 15 hours over two days. It also found Dorsey guilty but mentally ill in the attempted murder of three other officers who were not injured and the attempted murder and criminal confinement of Dorsey’s girlfriend at the time, whom he shot in a hallway when she tried to flee. His lawyers argued at trial that he was not guilty by reason of insanity.

