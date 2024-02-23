National Guard helicopter crashes in wooded area of northeast Mississippi

BALDWYN, Miss. (AP) — A National Guard helicopter crashed Friday afternoon during a training flight in northeast Mississippi. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar tells WTVA-TV that the aircraft went down in a wooded area near Baldwyn. The site is about 115 miles southeast of Memphis, Tennessee. The Mississippi National Guard says the helicopter was AH-64 Apache, “flying a routine training flight.” The National Guard and the sheriff did not immediately say how many people were aboard the helicopter and or whether anyone was injured.

