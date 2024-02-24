Kansas man pleads guilty to causing crash that killed officer, pedestrian and K-9 last February

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter for speeding through a red light and killing a Kansas City police officer, his K-9 partner and a pedestrian. Officer James Muhlbauer, 42, Jesse Eckes, 52, and Champ the dog were all killed in the crash last February. Prosecutors have said Jerron Lightfoot was traveling at least 85 mph just before the collision. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors have agreed to recommend no more than 10 years in prison, though Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Whiston says she anticipates that Lightfoot’s lawyers will ask for a more lenient sentence when the 20-year-old returns to court in April.

