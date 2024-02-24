Killing of nursing student out for a run underscores fears of solo female athletes
By JANIE HAR
Associated Press
The killing of a 22-year-old nursing student has once again put the spotlight on dangers faced by female athletes who practice sports alone. Laken Hope Riley disappeared while on a morning run in a forested area of the University of Georgia. Police have arrested a suspect in her death. Others who use the popular trails near Lake Herrick described the area as safe and peaceful. Statistics indicate that attacks like this are rare, but they underscore the hypervigilance women must take when going out, even for a run on campus. Women runners have reported verbal harassment and being followed.