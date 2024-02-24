Mexican president’s eldest son denounces publication of his phone number, says threats received

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The eldest son of Mexico’s president says his telephone number has been published on social media and that he has received threats. The incident Saturday comes a day after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador disclosed the phone number of a reporter for The New York Times. The paper published a story about a U.S. probe into claims that López took money from drug traffickers. López denied the allegations. The president’s oldest son is José Ramón López Beltrán. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday that he considered the publication of his phone number “a kind of vengeance” and said it puts his family in danger.

