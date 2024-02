Each day, around 20 million students in the United States ride to school in diesel-fueled school buses, exposed to clouds of exhaust linked to asthma and lung cancer. The buses also contribute to climate change. Parents have been key advocates in the push for cleaner buses, and are finally seeing progress, especially in some communities disproportionately harmed by this exhaust.

