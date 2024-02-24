US investigators provide data on the helicopter crash that killed 6, including a Nigerian bank CEO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board say a helicopter that was carrying the CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest banks and five others left a shallow crater when it crashed earlier this month in Southern California’s Mojave Desert. Debris was scattered across 100 yards. The agency released a preliminary investigation report on Friday. Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe died along with his wife and adult son. Also killed were two pilots and Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former chair of the Nigerian stock exchange. The report details the path of the helicopter on that rainy night and the wreckage left behind. It did not address what might have caused the crash.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.