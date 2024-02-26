A shooting claimed multiple lives in a tiny Alaska whaling village. Here’s what to know

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A shooting at a home has left multiple people dead and others injured in a small Inupiat whaling village on Alaska’s remote northwest coast. The North Slope Borough issued a statement saying there were “incidents” Sunday in the village of Point Hope that resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. Officials on Monday confirmed there was a shooting at a private home and a suspect is in custody. Point Hope has a population of about 675, and was built on a triangular spit surrounded by a large inlet and the Chukchi and Arctic oceans. It is located about 700 miles northwest of Anchorage.

By MARK THIESSEN and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER Associated Press

