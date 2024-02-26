An official in Burundi says rebels kill 9 people and accuses Rwanda of backing the group

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An official in Burundi says nine people have been killed in an attack by rebels opposed to his government and again accuses neighboring Rwanda of supporting the armed group. Government spokesman Jérôme Niyonzima described a “cowardly attack” by assailants in western Bubanza province Sunday night. The rebel group RED-Tabara has claimed responsibility. Its fighters are based in neighboring Congo. One resident of the area told The Associated Press that government troops fled the scene as heavily armed attackers pursued them and opened fire on civilians. Rwandan officials deny allegations that their government backs RED-Tabara. Burundi last month suspended diplomatic relations with Rwanda.

