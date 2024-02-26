California utility will pay $80M to settle claims its equipment sparked devastating 2017 wildfire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California Edison will pay $80 million to settle claims on behalf of the U.S. Forest Service connected to a massive wildfire that destroyed more than a thousand homes and other structures in 2017. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the utility agreed to the settlement on Friday without admitting wrongdoing or fault in connection with the Thomas fire. Investigations found utility equipment sparked the fire in two canyon locations. The Thomas fire burned across 439 square miles in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. State officials say it is the seventh largest blaze in California history. Edison says it will have a statement on the settlement later Monday.

