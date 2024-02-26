Man is shot and killed on a light rail train in Seattle, and suspect remains on the loose

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a 26-year-old man has been killed in a shooting on a light rail train in Seattle. The Seattle Police Department says police responded around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a man shot on the light rail train downtown. Police say officers located the man at the University Street Station, where he died despite life-saving measures. The shooting happened as the train was traveling between the Pioneer Square and University Street stations. The person suspected in the shooting fled afterward and police say they haven’t identified the person. Sound Transit officials say the agency will heighten visible security in the coming weeks in light of the killing.

