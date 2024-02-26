Michigan man gets minimum 30 years in prison in starvation death of his disabled brother
MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who pleaded guilty in the starvation death of his disabled brother was sentenced Monday to a minimum of 30 years in prison. Twenty-one-year-old Paul Ferguson had pleaded guilty in December to first-degree child abuse in the death of 15-year-old Timothy Ferguson. He was sentenced Monday to a minimum 30 years and maximum 100 years in prison. Authorities say Timothy Ferguson, who had autism and was speech- and motor-impaired, weighed only 69 pounds when he died in 2022 at his family’s western Michigan home. The brothers’ mother was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of murder and child abuse in her son’s death.