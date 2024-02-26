Skip to Content
Mohegan tribe to end management of Atlantic City’s Resorts casino at year’s end

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Mohegan tribe says it will end its management of Atlantic City’s Resorts casino at the end of this year. The move will conclude a management agreement the tribe’s gambling arm Mohegan Gaming Advisors made with Resorts in  2012 six months after the casino’s co-owner, veteran gambling executive Dennis Gomes, died. Gomes’ death left Resorts without crucial experience and know-how to compete in the ever-more-crowded northeastern U.S. casino market. Resorts president Mark Giannantonio (Gee-Ann-Ann-TOE’-nee-oh) says his casino is well-positioned to run itself now. Resorts was the first casino in the United States to open outside Nevada in 1978.

