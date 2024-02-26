Officials honor Mississippi National Guardsmen killed in helicopter crash

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Officials are honoring two Mississippi National Guardsmen who died Friday in a helicopter crash. A Monday procession ceremony began at a hospital in Booneville, Mississippi, near where the helicopter plummeted into a wooded area during a training flight. The procession continued south along Highway 45 to Pearl, where autopsies will be conducted. The two Guardsmen, Officer Bryan Andrew Zemek, 36, and Officer Derek Joshua Abbott, 42, were both Mississippi natives and had won several awards for their service. Officials say the helicopter was an AH-64 Apache “flying a routine training flight.” The accident is under investigation.

