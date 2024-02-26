Tennessee House advances bill to ban reappointing lawmakers booted for behavior

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republicans in the Tennessee House have voted to advance a bill that would prevent local governments from reappointing state lawmakers who were expelled due to behavior. The proposal passed Monday is one of several restrictions being considered after the GOP’s high-profile expulsion proceedings against Democratic House members last year. The proposal would bar what happened after last April’s expulsions: Democratic Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were reappointed and quickly went back to work. One of the Legislature’s staff attorneys expressed concerns about the bill’s constitutionality last week. Republican bill sponsor Rep. Johnny Garrett argued that the Tennessee Constitution would allow the change.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.