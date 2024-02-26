US Rep. Andy Kim sues over what he calls New Jersey’s ‘cynically manipulated’ ballot system

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Andy Kim says in a federal lawsuit that New Jersey’s primary ballot design unconstitutionally favors candidates who have the support of political party leaders and should be scrapped. The representative, who’s locked in a primary contest for U.S. Senate against the state’s first lady Tammy Murphy, filed the lawsuit Monday. The suit seeks to upend New Jersey’s unique primary ballot system in which candidates backed by political party leaders appear grouped together on the ballot, with challengers in separate columns. Kim and Murphy are seeking to succeed Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who faces federal corruption charges and hasn’t announced his plans on reelection.

