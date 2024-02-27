A bus accident in southern Mali has left at least 31 people dead, the government says

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure says at least 31 people were killed and 10 others injured when a driver lost control of a passenger bus in southern Mali. The bus carrying Malians and nationals from the West African subregion was en route to Burkina Faso when it “overturned,” said a statement posted on Mali’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure’s Facebook page. It said the provisional toll is 31 killed and 10 injured, some of them seriously,” the statement said. The accident around 5 p.m. local time in Koumantou south of Bamako.

