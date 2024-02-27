Prominent Russian human rights activist Oleg Orlov gets 2 1/2 years in prison for criticizing war

A veteran human rights campaigner who criticized the war in Ukraine was convicted Tuesday by a Moscow court of discrediting the Russian military and sentenced to 2½ years in prison. Oleg Orlov, the 70-year-old co-chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights group Memorial, said the case against him was politically motivated. He said in a closing statement: “I don’t regret anything and I don’t repent anything.” Orlov was handcuffed and taken into custody after the verdict, concluding a retrial in which he earlier was convicted and ordered to pay a fine. Underscoring the low tolerance for criticism of the war by the government of President Vladimir Putin, the prosecution had appealed, seeking a harsher punishment.

