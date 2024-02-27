Jair Bolsonaro is under investigation in Brazil for allegedly harassing a whale off Sao Paulo

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is under investigation for allegedly harassing a humpback whale while riding a personal watercraft off Sao Paulo’s coast last year. Bolsonaro appeared at the federal police in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to meet with officers. The investigation is just one of the many legal headaches the former far-right leader is facing. A June 2023 video that circulated on social media shows a man riding a personal watercraft close to a whale and seemingly recording the encounter with a cellphone. Federal prosecutors are also investigating the case. They said the man appeared to be Bolsonaro.

