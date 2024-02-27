Millennial Money: Managing credit cards when you grew up in a cash-only household

If your family of origin didn’t teach you about credit cards, maybe it’s because they didn’t use them. You may have even been taught that credit cards are dangerous. Now that you’re managing your own finances, you’re ready for your own credit cards — only you don’t really know how to handle them. You may have incorrect or outdated beliefs about credit, or using credit cards feels rebellious. Here’s how to reframe what you were taught about credit versus cash if you want to use credit cards. You don’t have to reject every family lesson, but you can also follow your own path.

