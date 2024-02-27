NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls for expanded cooperation between police and immigration authorities

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling for expanded cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Adams, a Democrat, voiced sharp criticism of the city’s current sanctuary protections, which he said impeded public safety by limiting the city’s communication with federal immigration authorities. While he said he supported certain components of the laws, Adams said he would back rescinding laws passed under the previous administration — including a requirement that an individual be convicted of a serious crime before they are turned over to federal authorities. The comments drew immediate condemnation from immigrant advocates, who accused the mayor of demonizing asylum seekers and ignoring due process rights.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.