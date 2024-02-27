Ole Anderson, founding member of the pro wrestling team known as The Four Horsemen, has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The WWE says Ole Anderson, a professional wrestler whose tough, no-nonsense style led him to become a founding member of the famed collective known as The Four Horsemen, has died at age 81. Anderson’s death was disclosed Monday on the wrestling organization’s website, which described Anderson’s approach in the ring as hard-nosed and his demeanor as gruff. Anderson earned that reputation early in his career as a tag-team master, paired with partners billed as relatives, including Arn Anderson. They gained notoriety as the tag team known as The Minnesota Wrecking Crew. The pair later teamed up in the 1980s with Ric Flair and Tully Blanchard to form The Four Horsemen, led by manager J.J. Dillon.

