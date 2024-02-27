Public health officer in Michigan keeps her job after lengthy legal fight over COVID rules

WEST OLIVE, Mich. (AP) — An embattled public health officer in Michigan will get to keep her job. Adeline Hambley’s lengthy legal fight with county commissioners over pandemic-era mask mandates concluded Tuesday with the board bowing to the will of a court-ordered arbitrator. The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners voted 11-0 Monday to retain Hambley as county health officer. It’s part of a settlement to end her lawsuit against the board. The commissioners first tried to fire Hambley in January 2023. But when they were unable to, they offered her a $4 million settlement in return for her resignation, then rescinded the offer.

