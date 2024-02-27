Why AP called Michigan for Biden: Race call explained
By MAYA SWEEDLER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press declared President Joe Biden the winner of Michigan’s Democratic primary based on an analysis of initial vote returns as the incumbent continues to roll toward renomination. The AP declared Biden the winner at 9:00 p.m. ET with results showing him with an overwhelming lead in 21 locations throughout the state. At the time the race was called, Biden led with about 78% of the statewide vote, with the “uncommitted” option on the ballot a distant second at 16%.