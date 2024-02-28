Bon Jovi to lead the field to green in IndyCar season-opener in promotion with Meyer Shank Racing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi will be featured at the first two IndyCar races of the season and take a ride in the “Fastest Seat in Sports” with four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves as his chauffer. SiriusXM’s Bon Jovi Radio channel will be featured on Felix Rosenqvist’s car at both next weekend’s season-opening race at St. Petersburg and the $1 million challenge at Thermal Auto Club in late March. Bon Jovi will be in IndyCar’s star-studded two-seater at St. Pete when Castroneves leads the field to green on the downtown city streets for the March 10 season opener.

