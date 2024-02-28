Chiefs plan a $800 million renovation to Arrowhead Stadium after the 2026 World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are planning an $800 million renovation to Arrowhead Stadium that would begin after the team plays host to games for the 2026 World Cup and take about four years to complete. The plan is to bring the third-oldest stadium in the NFL up to the standards of more modern facilities while maintaining Arrowhead’s history and mystique. The project is contingent on the extension of a tax of three-eighth of a cent by voters in Jackson County, Missouri, on April 2. That money has been used for upkeep at the Truman Sports Complex of Arrowhead and neighboring Kauffman Stadium. The Royals intend to leave their ballpark for a new downtown stadium before the current lease expires after the 2030 season.

