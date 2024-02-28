Boeing given 90 days by FAA to come up with a plan to improve safety and quality of manufacturing

The Federal Aviation Administration is giving Boeing 90 days to come up with a plan to meet safety standards for building new planes. The company has been beset by quality problems in manufacturing of its popular 737 Max jetliner. The FAA said Wednesday that the new 90-day deadline comes after FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker met with Boeing CEO David Calhoun and other top company officials. Whitaker says Boeing must commit to real and profound improvements. The new deadline is being set as the FAA finishes an audit of assembly lines at the factory near Seattle, where Boeing builds planes like the 737 Max that suffered a door-panel blowout in January.

