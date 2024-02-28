Ghana’s parliament passed an anti-LGBTQ+ bill that could imprison people for more than a decade

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s parliament has passed a highly controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill that could send people to prison for more than a decade. The bill was introduced to parliament three years ago and criminalizes members of the LGBTQ+ community as well as its supporters, including promotion and funding of related activities and public displays of affection. The bill has been sent to the president’s desk to be signed into law. The West African nation has generally been considered more respectful of human rights than most African countries and the bill has sparked condemnation among the international community and rights groups.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.