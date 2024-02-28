Pope Francis has been taken briefly to a Rome hospital after his weekly audience

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis was taken briefly to a hospital in central Rome after the papal audience on Wednesday. The Vatican had no immediate comment. The 86-year-old pope, who has been suffering from the flu, made regular appearances to the faithful on Sunday and Wednesday, but has canceled appointments on other days. He arrived at the Gemelli Hospital on Tiber Island in a small white Fiat 500 and left under escort in the same car after a short visit.

