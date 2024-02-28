Sweden charges a man for mapping military installations

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A man who allegedly mapped military installations in Sweden has been charged Wednesday with unauthorized possession of secret information. The prosecutor on Wednesday said the 66 year-old man, who was not identified, had been gathering information for “a long time” and said it seemed that he had “a systematic approach” to mapping the installations, adding it appears “almost professional.” Last year, two people had been charged with the same offense. A fourth person was convicted and sentenced to eight months in prison in December. Sweden is in the brink of joining NATO. On Monday, Hungary’s parliament ratified Sweden’s bid to join the alliance, ending more than 18 months of delays.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.