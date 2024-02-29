Biden and Italy’s Meloni to hold talks at time of worries about Ukraine, political headwinds at home
By AAMER MADHANI and COLLEEN BARRY
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to host Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni for talks at the White House. The leaders will meet Friday as Biden struggles to persuade House Republicans to pass legislation that would replenish aid to Ukraine. Biden has sought to assure European leaders that the U.S. remains behind Ukraine even as he’s been unable to win passage of a foreign aid package that includes $60 billion for Ukraine along with Israel and Taiwan. Both leaders are also facing political headwinds. Biden is ramping up for a likely rematch against former President Donald Trump. Meloni’s right-wing bloc this week faced its first significant setback since coming to power.