Brazil’s finance minister proposes global tax on the super-rich at G20 meeting in Sao Paulo

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s finance minister told his peers during a G20 meeting in Sao Paulo that countries should implement a global tax on the super-rich in an effort to tackle rampant tax evasion. Fernando Haddad said Thursday that tax evasion can be resolved through international cooperation so that “these few individuals make their contribution to our societies and to the planet’s sustainable development.” He said Brazil is pushing for a declaration on international taxation by G20 members that he hopes would be ready in July. But he acknowledged that the path would be far from smooth.

