California governor pushes back against criticism of fast food minimum wage law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is denying a news report that he pushed for an exception to the state’s fast food minimum wage law that benefits a donor. The law requires most fast-food restaurants to pay workers a minimum wage of $20 per hour. It exempts restaurants that have on-site bakeries. Bloomberg News reported the exemption was connected to opposition from Greg Flynn, who owns 24 Panera Breads in California and has donated to Newsom’s campaigns. A Newsom spokesperson called the report absurd and says the law likely applies to Panera. Flynn says he suggested fast-casual restaurants not count as fast food but that he didn’t seek an exemption.

