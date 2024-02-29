Everything you need to know about Russia’s 2024 presidential election

Russia’s 2024 presidential election isn’t expected to bring change to the Kremlin. With most opposition figures either in jail or abroad and many independent media outlets blocked, the Kremlin maintains a tight control over the country’s political system and the vote is all but guaranteed to see President Vladimir Putin, 71, cement his place in power until at least 2030. Nonetheless, the election is set to be closely watched by those looking for insight into Russia’s political machinations, as well as opinions across the wider Russian society as Moscow has marked just over two years since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

By KATIE MARIE DAVIS and DASHA LITVINOVA Associated Press

