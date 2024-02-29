For some, Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring mark cannot be eclipsed by Caitlin Clark or anyone else

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Iowa star Caitlin Clark is close to passing the late Pete Maravich as the all-time scorer in NCAA basketball history. Maravich’s son Jaeson calls Clark a fantastic player who’s been great for basketball. He says he will always consider her scoring mark separate” from his father’s. Clark needs 18 points to eclipse Maravich’s mark of 3,667 in what would he her 130th game over four seasons. Freshman couldn’t play varsity basketball when Maravich arrived at LSU in 1966. He averaged 44.2 points over 83 games during three seasons in an era when there was no 3-point line or shot clock.

