From nuclear risk to helping young families: Things to know about Putin’s state-of-the-nation speech

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered a blunt message to the West, warning that it risks provoking a global nuclear war if it expands its involvement in the fighting in Ukraine. At the same time, Putin focused his 2-hour state-of-the-nation address on a wide range of economic and social issues, vowing to boost the national economy, revamp education and healthcare and support young families ahead of the March 15-17 vote in which he is all but certain to win another six-year term. Putin vowed to fulfill Moscow’s goals in Ukraine, charging that the Russian military has “gained a huge combat experience” and is “firmly holding the initiative and waging offensives in a number of sectors.”

