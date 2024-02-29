Harris will tout apprenticeships in a swing state visit to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to return to the swing state of Wisconsin next week for an event touting worker apprenticeship programs. The White House announced the visit on Thursday. The trip to Madison will mark her sixth trip to the state as vice president and her second this year. She was in Waukesha in January for an abortion rights rally. Wisconsin is one of just a handful of battleground states in the presidential election. President Joe Biden won it in 2020 by less than 1 percentage point and both sides are making it a target again this year.

