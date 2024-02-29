Prince William condemns antisemitism during visit to London synagogue

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has condemned antisemitism during a visit to a London synagogue, the first time he appeared in public after he unexpectedly pulled out of a royal event earlier in the week. William, the heir to the throne, heard about how Jewish students have been affected by the rise of hatred against the Jewish community during his visit to the Western Marble Arch Synagogue. William spoke out last week against the fighting in Gaza and called for the Israel-Hamas conflict to end “as soon as possible.” On Tuesday, the royal’s absence from a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, drew significant media attention because it came at a time when his father, King Charles III, and his wife are both suffering from health problems.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.